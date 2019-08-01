Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. File photo/ANI
Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. File photo/ANI

Rahul urges Wayanad DC to expedite bridge construction across Kalindi River

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:49 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday wrote a letter to Wayanad District Collector (DC) A R Ajay Kumar to construct a permanent bridge across Kalindi River to connect Nettara tribal colony with the main Thirunelly village.
"I request you to expedite the construction of a permanent bridge to connect Nettara Tribal Colony, Thirunelly village to the main village. In the interim period, I request you to consider providing makeshift arrangements for the convenience of the residents," Gandhi's letter to Kumar read.
In the letter, Gandhi wrote that the bridge on the river had been washed away in 2006 and since then, residents have been forced to use a temporary wooden bridge to cross the river.
The temporary structure, according to the Wayanad MP, runs the risk of getting washed away due to heavy rains.
"The residents have informed me that the Nettara Bridge across Kalindi river was washed away in 2006. For the past 13 years, the residents construct a temporary wooden bridge before the monsoons. In fact, the primarily tribal residents of this village have pooled in their personal resources for this endeavour each year. However, the structures have been washed away on several occasions due to heavy rain. This has left the residents stranded for extended periods of time in the past," the letter added.
Gandhi went on to say that residents said Mananthavady legislator O R Kelu had announced a grant of Rs 10 crore for the construction of the bridge two years ago. "However, no progress has been made in this regard," he said.
The Gandhi scion also directed Kumar to keep him posted of the steps taken in this regard. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:57 IST

IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department here issued a heavy rainfall warning for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts for three consecutive days, starting Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:54 IST

Rajya Sabha passes National Medical Commission Bill, 2019

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha on Thursday approved the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2019 by a voice vote with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan saying the Bill will go down in history as the biggest reform of the Narendra Modi government.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:51 IST

Ayodhya land dispute case: Mediation panel submits report to SC

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The mediation panel on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute on Thursday submitted its report in a sealed cover to the Supreme Court.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:42 IST

Unnao Rape: BJP MLA Sengar expelled from party

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): As outrage mounted over his alleged involvement in the Unnao accident, BJP on Thursday expelled Kuldeep Singh Sengar from the party more than two years after he was accused of rape by a teenager in Unnao district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:31 IST

TDP's Gangula Prathap Reddy likely to join BJP

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Gangula Prathap Reddy is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a senior party said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:25 IST

Pakistan wants to divide Sikhs, alleges Akali leader

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A senior spokesperson of the Akali Dal has accused Pakistan of hatching conspiracies to create a rift between the Sikh community in both countries by floating religion-based narratives.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:19 IST

Unnao rape case: SC orders transfer of all 5 cases to Delhi

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the transfer of all cases related to Unnao rape incident from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:07 IST

'SC asked Speaker to expedite resignation letters of rebel MLAs,...

Shimoga (Karnataka) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Hitting out at former Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, former deputy chief minister of Karnataka and BJP MLA from Shimoga KS Eshwarappa on Thursday said the Supreme Court had directed Kumar to expedite resignation letters of the rebel MLAs, not to suspend

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:04 IST

Society should step in to curb atrocities against minors, says...

Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Commenting on the recent incident in which a three-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and beheaded by two people in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) member Yashwant Jain on Thursday said that society should ste

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:00 IST

Assam: Flood water recedes in Kaziranga, Pobitora

Morigaon (Assam) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The water level at flood-hit Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary and Kaziranga National Park has started receding with the sustained efforts of the forest department to provide relief to the animals residing there.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 17:52 IST

J-K Guv inaugurates Government Medical College in Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik on Thursday inaugurated the Government Medical College here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 17:52 IST

Pak summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner over alleged...

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 1 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Office on Thursday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over alleged ceasefire violations.

Read More
iocl