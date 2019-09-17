Rahul wishes good health, happiness to Modi on his 69th birthday

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday extended his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday.

"My best wishes to Narendra Modi Ji on his 69th birthday. May he be blessed with good health and happiness always," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Congress President Sonia Gandhi also wished Prime Minister Modi of a healthy, happy and long life.

On his birthday, the Prime Minister will be spending the day in his home state Gujarat. He had received a warm welcome upon his arrival in Ahmedabad on Monday night. Several ministers and senior BJP leaders took to social media to wish Prime Minister Modi.

The BJP is celebrating Modi's birthday as 'Seva Saptah' starting September 14. The party has announced that several social initiatives will be undertaken by the party leaders across the nation during this week-long period. (ANI)