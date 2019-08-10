Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala speaks to media in New Delhi on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala speaks to media in New Delhi on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]

Rahul's decision not to withdraw resignation final: Surjewala

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 15:10 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The Congress on Saturday said that Rahul Gandhi has again turned down the plea of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to remain the party chief saying the decision "not to withdraw his resignation is final".
"All the members of the Congress unanimously and in one voice wanted the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. The voice of the workers from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Porbandar to Tripura, wanted him to remain the party chief but his decision not to withdraw his resignation is final.
"All the members of the CWC also believed that Rahul Gandhi ji is the best person for the top post at the time when the BJP-led government is subjugating the Constitution, suppressing the voice of dissent, rising the democratic process and democracy per say in danger on the account of overwhelming majority that they enjoy and refuse to listen to the voice of people of India," party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters after the first session of the CWC.
He also said that after Rahul refused to take the resignation back, the CWC has begun the consultation process on finding his successor under five regional sub-groups led by younger leaders.
"CWC accordingly has divided itself into five groups as wider consultations are required as wished by Rahul Gandhi. These groups will hold a meeting with the leaders of the Congres Legislature Party, state Congress presidents, AICC secretaries, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members so that a comprehensive view on the next president comes forward in a democratic fashion," he said
"These groups will submit their report today itself and the second meeting of the CWC is scheduled for 8 pm today where these reports will be presented and the future course of action will be decided", Surjewala added.
After the conclusion of the first phase of the Congress Working Committee Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary also commented and said, "We will meet again at 8.30 pm, and it (name of new party chief) is expected to be finalized by 9 pm today itself."
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said: "the process of deliberations has begun and is taking place in a smooth manner." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 16:00 IST

Congress urges Maharashtra CM to provide relief funds to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Congress on Saturday shot-off a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urging him to provide relief funds in cash to the flood-hit victims and not transfer the money to their bank accounts as many of them have lost their crucial bank documents in the

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 15:43 IST

Why Article 35 (A)-- a symbol of 'Kashmiri colonialism'-- must go

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Fear gripped the political leadership in Jammu and Kashmir as speculations surfaced earlier this month that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government could abolish or try to amend Article 35A and Article 370 that accorded special status to the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 15:41 IST

Karnataka floods: CM Yediyurappa announces Rs 5 lakh...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to next of kin of people who lost their lives in the floods that have crippled the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 15:39 IST

Centre terms media reports of large-scale protests in Srinagar...

New Delhi (India), Aug 10 (ANI): The Central government has rejected media reports, which claim that nearly 10,000 people protested in Srinagar when restrictions were relaxed for the first time on Friday after the withdrawal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 15:36 IST

FM Nirmala Sitharaman takes stock of flood situation in Karnataka

Belgaum (Karnataka) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited the flood-affected areas in Belgaum here on Saturday to take stock of the situation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 15:35 IST

NCPCR directs CISCE to revoke curriculum over violation of...

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The National Commission For Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) ordered the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), a body which is responsible for conducting examinations at the secondary and higher secondary level, to revoke the curriculum with

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 15:31 IST

Senior TDP leader Motkupalli Narsimhulu set to join BJP

Hyderabad (Telangana)/New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Motkupalli Narsimhulu is all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 15:25 IST

Ten trains cancelled by South-Western Railway till August 23 due...

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): South-Western Railway on Saturday announced the cancellation of 10 trains till August 23 due to landslides in Hassan-Mangalore section of Mysuru Division.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 15:25 IST

Operations at Kochi airport to resume on Sunday

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Operations at Cochin International Airport will resume at 12 noon on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 15:23 IST

Punj-Aab Express bus driver returns to Amritsar with an empty bus

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): After Pakistan announced the suspension of Delhi-Lahore bus service, Punj-Aab Express, the bus plying between Nankana Sahib and Amritsar, are now also running empty with no visitors from either side of the border.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 15:21 IST

Terror-funding case: Rashid Engineer sent to four-day police custody

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir MLA Rashid Engineer was on Saturday sent to police custody till August 14 by a Delhi court in connection with the terror-funding case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 15:19 IST

BJP Minority Morcha praises decisions on Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party Minority Morcha on Saturday endorsed the decision to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

Read More
iocl