Rahul's powerpacked campaign in Kerala: Slams BJP, LDF; demonstrates martial art

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 22 (ANI): From launching a scathing attack on the Centre to demonstrating martial art moves, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's campaign for Kerala assembly polls remained a power-packed feat on Monday.

Addressing students in a college in Kochi, Gandhi said, "Government's primary responsibility is to give jobs to youngsters, not to their own organisations. The LDF government here and the BJP in Delhi have failed miserably. If you are a young person in Kerala, a job is not a reality but a dream."

He further alleged that the country has been witnessing an economic slowdown due to the rogue policies.

"Due to demonetization and GST, the Indian economy was damaged. It was already weak and after Covid, it collapsed. The government now does not have money so they are forcibly taking money from your pocket to run the government. Fuel prices are rising because of economical mismanagement for the last four-five years. You need a strategy. That is where we are running into a problem. The mismanagement is quite profound. It will be difficult for India to come out of this," stated Gandhi.

The Congress leader also emphasised on women empowerment.

"Women, they do not understand how their power works and where their power comes from. And that is the whole point of empowerment. Society in India treats you very badly. It insults you every day, it does not let you do what you want. It attacks you. So, you have to get strength from inside. For that, you need to understand the forces hurting you and then position yourself properly," said Gandhi.

The MP from Wayanad also demonstrated some moves from Aikido, a Japanese martial art form. He showcased how one person can use his or her energy to hold the ground and resist being pushed by several others.



Gandhi has been campaigning extensively in Kerala for the assembly polls. Recently, during his campaigning in Kollam he had taken a dip in the sea with fishermen.

On Tuesday, he will campaign in Pala, Kanjirappally, Piravom, Kunnathunad, Muvattupuzha, Perumbavoor and Angamaly.

Congress is contesting 91 seats in the Assembly polls. The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)