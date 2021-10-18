Rail Roko agitation was successful, we will make further strategy, says BKU's Rakesh Tikait

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Monday called the Rail Roko protest called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) as successful. The protesting farmers are demanding dismissal and arrest of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra.

Tikait said, "'Rail Roko agitation was fine. We will make our further strategy. Until Teni (MoS MHA Ajay Mishra Teni) is arrested and he resigns, we will continue putting forth our views. He is an accused under sections 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He cannot roam in the open."

He said, "He will influence the investigation because the case is against him. So he will try to save himself. The government of India should seek his resignation. If he is proven innocent, then they can make him a Minister again."



A statement issued by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of farmers' unions, on Sunday read, "To press for its demand for Ajay Mishra's dismissal and arrest, so that justice can be secured in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, SKM has announced a nation-wide rail roko program on October 18."

"SKM put out a call to its constituents to stop rail traffic for six hours on October 18, between 10 am and 4 pm. SKM asked for this action to be taken up peacefully, without any destruction and damage of any kind to any railway property," it said further.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that took place on October 3.

However, Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni had refuted the allegations saying that his son was not present at the site of the incident. Ashish reiterated the same and refuted SKM's allegations.

Later, several people, including Ashish Mishra, were arrested in the case. (ANI)

