Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw takes part in 'Swachhata Pakhwada' at Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin station

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took part in the 'Swachhata Pakhwada' at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station on Saturday.



"From today, a campaign for cleanliness has started in Indian Railways, Post offices, Telecom, IT and other departments of the country. The way PM Modi has made politics a medium of service. Cleanliness too is a great synonym for service," Vaishnaw told reporters here.



Prime Minister Modi, who turned 72nd on Saturday, has a packed schedule for the day as various events have been planned - from releasing cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park to delivering important speeches at four events.

At the same time, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also set with plans to make PM Modi's birthday historic. The party will embark on 21-day "Seva and Samarpan" campaign. BJP national president JP Nadda will inaugurate an exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life and leadership at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Similar exhibitions will also be held in other states also.

BJP general secretary and MP Arun Singh said that the party will dedicate the Prime Minister's birthday to the welfare of the poor in the form of a 'Seva Pakhwada'. "The celebration will be in three categories. First, Sewa, in which health camps, blood donation camps, vaccinations centres etc. Our workers will be on booths in these camps to help people in getting done their booster dose and health checkups," he said.

"PM Modi's vision of TB-free India by 2025 will also be included in this. Our leaders and workers will adopt a patient for a year and keep a routine check on their health and need," Singh added.

The party will also carry out a cleanliness drive on the occasion along with planting trees.

"Cleanliness drive will be carried out. PM Modi always focuses on cleanliness therefore there will be many cleanliness drives to be taken. Also, we will plant 10 lakh peepal trees at our booths as peepal tree is a great source of oxygen," he said.

Moreover, a large number of people sent their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday using the NaMo App from where wishes can be sent to PM Modi by recording a video message or a photo that can be directly uploaded on the app.

NaMo App has added some special modules this year including a chance to include the entire family in one greeting and 'Gift of Seva' which allows users to choose an area where they would like to take a pledge.

The users will also be able to pick moments from PM Modi's life that they most connect with from the virtual exhibition hosted on NaMo App and create a short video which can be shared on social media using the app.

NaMo app also brings to its users a specially created module where they can make micro-donations ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 100 for an initiative of their choosing.

Narendra Modi app, popularly known as the NaMo App, is a comprehensive repository of information and achievements in the context of India and the Prime Minister and makes for a one-stop solution to receive every update delivered directly to people through the smart device. (ANI)