Raj Bhawan is under surveillance, says West Bengal Governor

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday alleged that the Raj Bhavan in West Bengal is under surveillance.

"The Raj Bhavan is under surveillance. This should never have happened. How can the Raj Bhavan, the office of the constitutional head be under surveillance?" Dhankhar said during a press conference here.

The Governor said that he did not have doubts over the Governor's residence being on surveillance as on August 14, 5:20 pm a document was leaked from the Raj Bhavan "electronically" and had come back to him from the "highest in the government."

He further said that he has initiated a serious, critical probe in this matter and asserted that "I will never suffer any surveillance of any nature whatsoever and those who have done it must pay the price according to the rule of law."

The Governor also raised the issue of violence and killings which had taken place in the state a day ago on the occasion of Independence Day.

"The incident of August 15 puts me to shame. There was political violence and killing noticed (in West Bengal), on account of the unfurling of the National Flag. Independence Day represents our freedom; reminds us of the sacrifice of our freedom fighters and founding fathers of the Constitution. In two places, Hooghly and 24 South Paragana the events took an ugly turn and there was a killing," Dhankhar said.

"Maoism is now visible with the support of state actors. The state of West Bengal needs peace, tranquility, and law and order. Everything should be done so that such events do not take place," he added.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker lost his life in the Khanakul block of Hooghly following a clash that broke out between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP workers over hoisting of the national flag on Saturday. The deceased was a resident of Khanakul block.

A clash broke out between the workers of the two parties over the hoisting of the Tricolour, in which the BJP worker was allegedly beaten by TMC workers. He later succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)

