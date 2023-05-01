"Raj Niwas open to all, can come and see it": L-G denies AAP charge that Rs 15 cr splurged on renovating official residence

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Dismissing the Aam Aadmi Party's allegation that Rs 15 crores were splurged on the renovation of Raj Niwas, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday said his residence was open to all and "anyone can come and see it".

His rebuttal comes after AAP leader and MP Sanjay Singh alleged that Rs 15 crores were spent on the renovation of the L-G's official residence.

Hitting back at the AAP over his renovation charge, the Delhi L-G said, "The Raj Niwas is open for all. Anyone can come and see it anytime."

Saxena wrote to the Chief Secretary on April 27 seeking the seizure of records and directing executive action in connection with the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence.

In his letter, the L-G sought the seizure of records relating to PWD renovations in No. 6 Flag Staff House, Civil Lines, asking for the documents to be submitted to him for review.

The BJP had alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spent Rs 45 crores of public money on the renovation of his official residence during the peak phase of the Covid-19 pandemic in the national capital. (ANI)