MNS chief Raj Thackeray (File photo)

Raj Thackeray appeals MNS workers not to gather outside ED office on Aug 22

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 17:25 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday appealed party workers to respect the investigative agencies and not to gather outside the ED office in Mumbai on August 22.
The MNS chief has also appealed the party workers and leaders to maintain peace on August 22, the day he has to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) loan to Kohinoor CTNL.
The appeal came after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers decided to gather outside the ED office in Mumbai on Thursday in solidarity with their leader.
"Since the establishment of the MNS, many cases have been registered against me and every time we have respected the investigative system and the court notices, and so this time too we will also respect the notice of ED," Thackeray said.
Stressing that public property should not be destroyed and the general public does not have to suffer, the MNS chief said, "Over the years, you and I have become accustomed to cases and notices. That is why I urge you all to have peace on August 22. Be careful that public property will not be destroyed and the general public will not suffer. You will be calm."
"Also, I'm aware of love and respect of my MNS party people have for me but still I request you all not to come to ED office," he said.
Earlier in the day, MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said, "I request MNS workers to come to the ED office at 10 am on Thursday to show their support for our party leader. I also request workers to maintain law and order and remain silent during the assembly."
The MNS had earlier called for a shut down on Thursday against the ED notice to its chief which was later withdrawn by the party.
The ED is probing the alleged irregularities pertaining to IL&FS Group's loan and equity investment in Kohinoor CTNL, which is one of the defaulters. Kohinoor CTNL is developing Kohinoor Square tower in Dadar (West) in Mumbai. (ANI)

