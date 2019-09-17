Jogendra Singh Awana, who joins Congress on Monday, speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI)
Jogendra Singh Awana, who joins Congress on Monday, speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI)

Rajasthan: All six BSP MLAs join Congress

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 01:06 IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): In a big jolt to BSP supremo Mayawati, all six members of Rajasthan Assembly belonging to Bahujan Samaj Party, joined Congress on late Monday night.
The six BSP MLAs namely, Rajendra Gudd (Udaipurwati), Jogendra Singh Awana (Nadbai), Wajib Ali, Lakhan Singh Meena (Karoli), Sandeep Yadav (Tijara) and Deepchand Kheria (Kishangarhbas) took Congress membership on Sunday.
The MLAs, who were in constant touch with state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, met Assembly Speaker CP Joshi today and submitted a letter informing him about their decision to join the Congress party.
"We took a decision in order to fight against communal forces and to work for the development of the state and stability of the government. Ashok ji is the best Chief Minister and no one can be better than him for Rajasthan. I was impressed with his style of working and polity," Udaipurwati lawmaker Rajendra Gudd told ANI.
Nadbai MLA Jogendra Singh Awana said that it was difficult for them to support Congress from outside.
"We have given our resignations letter and also met CP Joshi ji and Ashok ji today. There were several challenges in front of us. On one hand, we were supporting Congress for the development of the state and on the other, we were fighting against them in Parliamentary or upcoming Panchayat elections. We all gave a thought to it. We took a decision in favour of the state," he said.
In the assembly elections that were held last year, Congress had won on 100 seats. Besides the support of BSP, which has 6 MLAs, Congress had also received the support of 12 out of a total of 13 independent MLAs. However in March this year, all 12 independent MLAs had joined Congress taking party's tally in the state to 112 which is further increased after BSP lawmakers switching sides. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 01:42 IST

Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Sanjay Seth, Surendra Nagar elected...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): BJP candidates Sanjay Seth and Surendra Nagar were on Monday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 01:31 IST

Bihar: Four arrested in connection with rape of former...

Betiah (Bihar) [India], Sep 17 (ANI): Four people were arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a former Muzaffarpur shelter home inmate, Bihar police said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 01:05 IST

J-K police announces vacancies to recruit 1,350 female constables

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police will raise 1,350 vacancies for the inducting constables in two women battalions.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 00:16 IST

PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad ahead of his birthday

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday night, ahead of his 69th birthday on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 00:08 IST

Woman, man assaulted in Rajasthan

Nagaur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): A woman and a man were allegedly assaulted and their hair were trimmed in Jodha village of Nagaur district for having an affair.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:58 IST

India's many languages are not it's weakness, says Rahul, BJP hits back

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday listed all 22 languages in the Eighth Schedule of Constitution besides English and said that 'India's many languages were not its weakness.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:53 IST

Law to facilitate eviction of unauthorised occupants from govt...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 : The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019, which was passed by the Parliament to facilitate smooth and speedy eviction of unauthorised occupants from government residential accommodations, came into effect from Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:49 IST

UP: Bareilly-based University inducts Triple Talaq law in LLB,...

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): In what seems to be the first in Uttar Pradesh, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University in Bareilly has inducted the newly passed Triple Talaq Law in its syllabus for the LLB and LLM courses.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:45 IST

Maiden trilateral naval exercise among India, Singapore, and...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): A five-day-long maiden trilateral exercise involving Singapore's Navy (RSN), Royal Thailand Navy (RTN) and Indian Navy (IN) commenced at Port Blair on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:43 IST

Navy gets DRDO-designed wargaming software

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): A new generation wargaming software was handed over to the Indian Navy here on Monday. The software aims at meeting the "contemporary operational and tactical-level wargaming requirement" for the Navy, the government said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:32 IST

Punjab: CM forms Sub-Committee to tackle stray cattle menace

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday formed a five-member Cabinet sub-committee to check the growing menace of stray cattle in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:30 IST

Mumbai Police gear up for Maharashtra Assembly polls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): With Assembly elections round the corner, Mumbai Police have started gearing up to ensure full-proof security during the exercise.

Read More
iocl