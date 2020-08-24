Rajasthan Assembly adjourned sine die

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 24 (ANI): The Rajasthan Assembly was adjourned sine die on Monday. The session had begun on August 14, following the order of Governor Kalraj Mishra.

The assembly passed several bills during the session including Rajasthan Goods and Services Tax Second Amendment Bill 2020; Rajasthan Goods and Services Tax Third Amendment Bill 2020; emoluments and pension amendment bill of Rajasthan assembly officers and members 2020; Rajasthan Special Court Repeal Bill 2020; The Rajasthan Beggars or Poor Persons Rehabilitation Amendment Bill 2020; Rajasthan Stamp Amendment Bill 2020; Rajasthan Excise Amendment Bill 2020; Rajasthan Agricultural Produce Market Second Amendment Bill 2020.

Earlier, the session had begun after the differences between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his then deputy CM Sachin Pilot came to light, following which the latter was sacked from the council of ministers.

Before the session, there was high drama with the supporters of Gehlot put in a hotel in Jaipur, while Pilot was in Delhi. However soon before the trust vote, he met the Congress leadership in the national capital and returned back to Jaipur.

The Gehlot government subsequently won the trust vote in the Assembly putting an end to month-long political crisis in the state.

Speaking to media after the trust vote, Pilot said, "The vote of confidence which was brought by the government was passed with a very good majority today in the Rajasthan assembly. Despite various attempts by the opposition, the result is in favour of the government."

"This has put a full stop on all suspicions that were rising. A roadmap has been prepared for all the issues that were being raised. I have complete faith, that roadmap will be announced timely," he had said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Rajasthan High Court asked the State Assembly Speaker to decide within three months on the merger of six Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs in the state with the Congress party.

The six MLAs who were part of the BSP before had earlier announced they have joined the ruling party in the state.

A single-judge bench of the High Court issued the order dismissing the pleas filed by the BSP and BJP MLA Madan Dilawar against the merger of BSP MLAs with the Congress party. (ANI)

