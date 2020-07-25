Rajasthan BJP submits memorandum to Governor over Gehlot's 'Raj Bhawan gherao' threat

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 25 (ANI): Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's threat of suggesting a gherao (protest) of the Raj Bhavan is a clear violation of Section 124 of the IPC, said Rajasthan BJP in a memorandum submitted to Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday.

The BJP said it is an attempt by the Congress to put pressure on the Governor to issue a decision in their favour.

The BJP, in a written memorandum submitted to the Governor, said that the inner turmoil in Congress has led to mayhem in Rajasthan and the statements issued by Gehlot over the course of the past two days has created an atmosphere of anarchy in the state.

"Chief Minister's threat suggesting gherao of Raj Bhawan and expressing an inability of ensuring security is a clear violation under IPC section 124," it said and added that the manner in which Gehlot along with his supporters came to the Raj Bhavan and indulged in sloganeering there was an attempt to create undue "pressure on the Governor to have a decision in their favour."

The main opposition party also raised questions at the Congress party organising protests, in violation of COVID-19 guidelines, at its district headquarters across the state.

It has demanded the Governor to take appropriate action against the ruling party for these violations. A BJP delegation led by state party president Satish Poonia and Leader of Opposition Gulab Chandra Kataria had also met the Governor at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur, over the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The power crisis in Rajasthan had taken a new turn when the Governor had not heeded the request of the Congress government to convene a session of the state Assembly urgently.

Earlier today, Gehlot had said that the Congress party will approach the President and if required will also stage a protest outside the Prime Minister's residence in connection with the ongoing situation in Rajasthan.

Gehlot said this at the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet held at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur, which was attended by several party MLAs, after Governor Kalraj Mishra had questioned the state government over the need to convene an Assembly session urgently. (ANI)

