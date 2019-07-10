Rajasthan Budget: Rs 1,000 crore fund for farmers' welfare,

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Rajasthan budget for 2019-20, presented in the Assembly on Wednesday, has proposed a Rs 1,000 crore fund for the welfare of the farmers and an equal sum for assistance under the Youth Employment Scheme.

Presented by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is also the Finance Minister, the budget allocated Rs 10 crore for the education of women belonging to minority communities. Besides, also promised to chalk out a work plan to prevent and reduce tobacco use among young minds.

The Chief Minister announced the opening of Janata Clinics near the residential areas across the state and promised to provide free medicines to the patients. Also, CT scan has been made free in all state-run medical centers.

He also attempted to woo the locals by announcing free pilgrimage to Pashupati Nath temple in Nepal.

In an attempt to boost employment in the state, Gehlot announced Rs 1,000 crore assistance under the Youth Employment Scheme. Not only that, he also promised to fill 75,000 vacant positions in government departments in the next couple of years.

Calling the budget people's friendly budget, Gehlot said it has been prepared considering sentiments of the people and suggestions and added that his government will make efforts to fulfill its promises.

"We have made efforts to include the suggestions and sentiments of the people. This Budget was prepared after discussion with all sections of the society. Achieving new heights in development would be the priority of the state government."

As Rajasthan recorded 3 per cent fall in infant mortality rate, the government will now provide Indira Priyadarshini kit to the newborn girl child in the medical health care center.

The chief minister, in his concluding remarks, slammed the previous BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje for failing to implement UDAY scheme in the state. "Debt has mounted because of poor financial planning of the BJP government, which took huge loans without much thought." (ANI)

