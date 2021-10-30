Rajasthan by-polls: 40.64 pc turnout recorded till 1 pm

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 30 (ANI): Till 1 pm on Saturday, Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 40.64 per cent in the ongoing by-polls to the Dhariyawad and Vallabhnagar assembly constituencies.

According to the Election Commission of India, Dhariyawad and Vallabhnagar have reported voter turnouts of 43.67 per cent and 37.56 per cent till 1 pm respectively.



Voting for the by-polls began at 7 am and will go on till 6.30 am today.

Votes will be counted on November 2.

The by-polls were necessitated due to the demise of Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and BJP legislator from Dhariyawad, Gautam Lal Meena. (ANI)

