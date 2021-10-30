Rajasthan by-polls: Voter turnout recorded at 14.26 pc in Dhariyawad, 11 pc in Vallabhnagar assembly constituencies till 9 am

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 30 (ANI): Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 14.26 per cent in Dhariyawad and 11 per cent in Vallabhnagar assembly constituencies till 9 am during by-polls on Saturday.

Voting for the by-polls began at 7 am and will go on till 6.30 am today.



Votes will be counted on November 2.

The by-polls were necessitated due to the demise of Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and BJP legislator from Dhariyawad Gautam Lal Meena.

Congress had won the majority of seats in the Assembly by-elections held in the state since 2014, even though they were not in power. The party won eight of the 12 seats where the by-polls were held in the last seven years. (ANI)

