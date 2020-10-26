Rajasthan civic polls: Vasudev Devnani launches scathing attack on Cong, Asaduddin Owaisi

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 26 (ANI): Rajasthan BJP legislator Vasudev Devnani launched a scathing attack on Congress and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief, stating that his party "will not let the Congress make Jaipur another Hyderabad and Congress MLAs here become Asaduddin Owaisi".

It is to mention that Owaisi is the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and represents Hyderabad in the Lok Sabha.

"The BJP will not let the Congress make Jaipur another Hyderabad and Congress MLAs here become Asaduddin Owaisi," he told reporters here.

Devnani also alleged that the Congress divided Jaipur into two municipal corporation areas for "promoting such elements" that divide society for political mileage.

"Congress has divided this pink city into two corporations. Partition has been the nature of Congress. For political mileage, they have divided Jaipur Corporation and promoted such elements who have divided society in the Pink City," said Devnani, an in-charge of BJP for the Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation elections.

The Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation, which covers the old parts of Jaipur and also known as the walled city, has been declared a heritage site by UNESCO.

Devnani further cornered the Congress for mismanagement in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation in the last two years. He raised issues related to dilapidated roads, LED street lights, drinking water, door-to-door garbage collection and stray animals on roads.

He alleged that a large section was deprived of ration kits as it was distributed to Congress supporters and a certain section during the COVID-induced lockdown.

Speaking about the BJP's election campaign, he said: "The way our election campaign is gaining momentum, it is clear that BJP will achieve the target of 'Mission-70' in Heritage Corporation and 'Mission-110' in Greater Corporation."

He added that BJP will win in both the municipal corporations in the polls on October 29 and November 1. (ANI)