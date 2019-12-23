Rajasthan CM criticises PM Modi over NRC statement

New Delhi [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that whether the Prime Minister is not informed about the NRC or is contradicting Home Minister Amit Shah by saying that NRC was specifically for Assam.

On Sunday, Modi said there were no discussion on rolling out NRC in the country and it was implementing in Assam on the Supreme Court directives.

Speaking to ANI here, Gehlot said whether Modi is not fully informed of what is being talked about in his government or he is willingly making comments in contradiction to what Home Minister Amit Shah said.

"Either Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not know what is going on and talked about in this country. Probably he is unaware of Home Minister Amit Shah's comment or he is willingly making such statements. If he is making such comments despite knowing everything, it is extremely unfortunate for the country," he said.

The Congress leader further said, "The entire nation listened to Home Minister Amit Shah's statement inside and outside Parliament that he will implement nationwide NRC."

Addressing a public rally in Ramlila Ground, Modi had said that there was no discussion on implementing the NRC. "I want to tell the 130 crore people of India that ever since my government came to power in 2014... from then until now... there has been no discussion on NRC anywhere... we only had to implement it in Assam to follow Supreme Court directives," he said.

Commenting on BJP's performance, Gehlot said: "Countdown has begun for BJP's fall."

He said that the ruling cannot befool people in the name of patriotism, Article 370 repeal and NRC, adding that issues concerning common people need to be addressed. (ANI)

