Rajasthan CM Gehlot hails Kharge's win in Congress Presidential poll

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): After the Congress presidential election results were officially announced, Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that Mallikarjun Kharge who is the newly-elected party President, will strengthen the party with his experience.

Calling Kharge's victory a proud moment, Gehlot said, "It is a moment of pride that Mallikarjun Kharge became Congress President. Congress will strengthen under his leadership."

Talking to the reporters, Gehlot further said that the party is united across the country.

Chairman of the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) Madhusudan Mistry today declared Mallikarjun Kharge as the elected President of the party.

"The total counted votes were 9,385, of which Mallikarjun Kharge received 7,897 votes and Shashi Tharoor received 1,072 votes. 416 were invalid votes. As per Article 18 (D) of the Constitution of Indian National Congress, I hereby declare Mallikarjun Kharge as the elected President of Congress," said Mistry.

Earlier, Gehlot extended support to Kharge stating that he will "make the party stronger as Opposition".

Gehlot, in a self-made video on Thursday, said that such a personality should be elected as the party president who is capable of talking to the Opposition leaders calling it the "need of the hour".

"Mallikarjun Kharge is an experienced leader of the party with a rich personality. The person who has won nine Assembly elections and two Lok Sabha elections, he was also the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. He gained so much experience in over 50 years of political life. He who has a long experience at the Centre, Assembly, or Lok Sabha should become the Congress president. Along with it, he has a connection with the leaders and a stature today to talk to the Opposition leaders, which is the need of the hour," Gehlot said.

As Congress veteran leader Kharge swept the party's presidential poll, his rival in the election, Shashi Tharoor, congratulated him and said that their contest had strengthened the party.

Later, he went to the New Delhi residence of the Congress President-elect to congratulate him on his victory.

Tharoor said he believed "the revival of the party begins today". "It is a great honour and a huge responsibility to be President of the INC and I wish Kharge ji all success in the task," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram tweeted.



Notably, Kharge on October 1 tendered his resignation as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha as he has filed nomination papers to contest the post of president of his party.

Kharge resigned in line with the party's Udaipur declaration of 'One Leader One Post' of the Congress party taken at its 'Chintan Shivir'.

Meanwhile, other leaders of the party congratulated Kharge on his victory.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the party will move forward under his leadership.

"After years, polls for Congress president were held and Mallikarjun Kharge won by a huge margin. We believe that the party will move forward under his leadership and we will be able to rein in the fascist forces," Baghel said on Wednesday.

Party leader Jairam Ramesh said that Kharge's victory is a triumph for the forces who place ideological commitment over personal glory.

"Mallikarjun Kharge has completed 50 years in electoral politics. He has distinguished himself as a legislator and Minister in the state and at the Centre. He is a shining symbol of social empowerment inspired by Nehru, Ambedkar, Indira Gandhi and Devaraj Urs," Ramesh said in a tweet.

He further said that Kharge has always avoided flamboyance and has been the quintessential organization man working in a self-effacing manner to advance the collective interests of the Congress party.

He has the good wishes of all Congressmen and Congresswomen, he added.

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot greeted Kharge and said that he has faith that the latter's experience will benefit the party.

"Mallikarjun Kharge won with a huge majority; a win of democracy. I congratulated him. I've faith his experience will benefit the party...9,000 elected people elected the President, this was never done before by any party," said Pilot. (ANI)

