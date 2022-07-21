Rajasthan CM slams Centre over misuse of ED, says democracy in danger

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Ahead of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's appearance on Thursday before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot slammed the central government for misusing the central agencies and said that democracy is in danger.

Gehlot addressed a press conference in Delhi as Congress staged protests across the country against the BJP-led government's "vendetta politics". The party has also planned to hold campaigns around the ED offices across the country.

"The way they (the ruling govt) are misusing central agencies including ED is an indication that the democracy is in danger. Our fight is to save the nation. Today, if they would have been in our place, they would have indulged in arson," said Gehlot.

The Congress interim leader has been asked to depose before the investigators at the ED office around 11 am in an alleged money laundering case.

Congress leaders and MPs had met here on Wednesday evening and decided to hold protests across the country against the BJP-led government's "vendetta politics". The party has also planned to gherao ED offices across the country.



Police in the national capital have made elaborate arrangements and have barricaded Akbar Road, where the Congress headquarters are located. Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory as major routes in the city are being diverted and barricades have been set up.

The ED had on June 1 summoned Sonia Gandhi to appear before its investigators on June 8 in the case for the first time in connection with a money laundering case involving National Herald.

The agency had issued similar summons to Sonia Gandhi on June 8 and then on June 21.

Sonia Gandhi could not appear for questioning after testing positive and being hospitalised for Covid-19. The Congress leader had developed a mild fever on June 1 evening and was found COVID-19 positive upon testing the next morning. After her discharge from hospital, she had asked for more time to appear before the agency.

The ED wants to record both Sonia Gandhi's statements under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). (ANI)



