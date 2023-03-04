Rajasthan CM trying to tarnish my image, affect political career, says Union Minister Shekhawat

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who on Saturday filed a defamation complaint against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for alleged defamatory remarks, said that the latter is trying to "tarnish" his image and "affect" his political career.

"CM Ashok Gehlot has been making defamatory remarks, trying to tarnish my image and affect my political career. For the last three years, he has been in defaming me in media, Rajya Sabha and even in public rallies," Shekhawat said while talking to the reporters at Rouse Avenue Court after filing the complaint against Gehlot.

He further said that Gehlot didn't refrain from defaming the minister even after repeated FIRs against him.

"The CM has accused me; he is not worried about the transactions & investments of the credit cooperative society. Even after repeated FIRs, he didn't stop. I have filed a defamation suit against the CM," Shekhawat further said.

Sekhawat has filed a defamation complaint against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in connection with the former's alleged involvement in the Sanjivani Credit Society scam.

The Delhi's Rouse Avenue court listed the matter for Monday.

However, Gehlot while hitting back at the Union Minister said that the case, at least under that excuse would move forward and the "issue of the poor" will come to the fore.



"Let him file a defamation suit. At least under that excuse, the case will move forward and this issue of the poor will become a national issue. I want the matter to reach PM and Amit Shah," Gehlot told reporters on Saturday in Jaipur.

Shekhawat, in his complaint, has alleged that Chief Minister Gehlot made speeches against him saying that the allegations regarding the Sanjeevani Scam are proven against him.

However, the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal has listed the matter for the statement of witnesses for the complainant Shekhawat on Monday.

Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa appeared for Shekhawat who sought prosecution against Gehlot for allegedly making defamatory speeches against him.

Senior advocate Pahwa submitted that it is a fresh complaint moved by the Union Minister against the Rajasthan Chief Minister. He also said that the complainant want the statement of witnesses to be recorded.

"There is irreparable damage caused to his reputation," Shekhawat has alleged in his criminal defamation Complaint.

"This matter pertains to a case in which FIR was registered in 2019. Three charge sheets have been filed. Shekhawat name has not appeared anywhere. He was not called by the IO. Despite the fact that Gehlot said that the allegations against Shekhawat had been proven, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa told ANI. (ANI)



