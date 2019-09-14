Rajasthan CM writes to PM Modi regarding Ayushman Bharat

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to use the criteria of National Food Security Act, 2013 to select beneficiaries for Ayushman Bharat scheme rather than choosing them on the basis of Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011.

In a letter to Prime Minister, Gehlot stated that beneficiaries for Ayushman Bharat scheme are selected on the basis of Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011. Due to this only 59,71,000 families in Rajasthan are benefitting from the scheme, Gehlot stated.

He added that under the Bhamashah scheme - the criteria for which is on the basis of the National Food Security Act, 2013- one crore eligible families are benefitting from it in the state.

Gehlot stated that Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011 is around eight years old due to which several eligible families in Rajasthan were not being included in the Ayushman Bharat scheme. (ANI)

