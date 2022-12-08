Rajasthan: Congress' Anil Sharma wins Sardarshahar bypolls

Churu (Rajasthan) [India], December 8 (ANI): Congress candidate Anil Sharma won Sardarshahar bypolls in Rajasthan with a margin of 26,852 votes, according to the Election Commission.

In the tenure of the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, the Congress won in 7 out of 9 bye-elections held so far in the state.

The bypoll for the seat was held on December 5. The by-election was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma. The seven-time MLA passed away at 77 in Jaipur in October. The ruling Congress fielded Anil Sharma, son of late minister Bhanwar Lal Sharma, as its candidate. BJP fielded former MLA Ashok Kumar Pincha as its candidate for the seat.

Pincha is a former MLA from this seat. He had contested the 2018 elections from Sardarshahar but lost by a margin of over 16,000 votes to Sharma.



Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated Anil Sharma fir the victory in the bypolls.

"Congratulations to Congress candidate Anil Sharma for his victory in the Sardarshahar by-election and heartfelt gratitude to all the voters. This victory is the stamp of the public on the transparent, sensitive, accountable good governance and public welfare schemes of the Congress government for education, health and social security," tweeted Gehlot.

"It is a clear message to the people that in 2023, Congress will form the government with an absolute majority in Rajasthan. In the last four years, Congress has won 7 seats in the 9 by-elections in Rajasthan. BJP has been able to win only one seat. This shows that the people of Rajasthan have completely rejected the BJP. No matter how much the BJP lies, the people of Rajasthan are with the truth and in 2023, by changing the practice, they will make Congress win again," he added.

The bye-election is significant as it is being held a year before the state elections. Rajasthan has seen the incumbent government being voted out of power every five years since 1998.

Of about 2.89 lakh voters in Sardarshahar, there is a significant presence of people from Brahmin, Jat, and Dalit communities. The last date for filing nominations for the seat is November 17 and the result will be declared on December 8. (ANI)

