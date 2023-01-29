Rajasthan Congress leaders hold meeting to discuss 'Haat se Haat Jodo' campaign

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 28 (ANI): Rajasthan Congress held a meeting in connection with the party's 'Haat se Haat Jodo' campaign, which is a follow-up to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and aims to reach to people on "failures of Modi government" through door-to-door campaign.



Several senior state leaders including PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasara and Rajasthan-in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa were among those present.

The Congress has scheduled the campaign for two months from January 26 to March 26 and may be extended for a few more months if required, party leaders said.

The party has said Bharat Jodo Yatra is an ideological movement while 'Haath se Haath Jodo campaign will be door-to-door electoral campaign to increase the party's support base. (ANI)

