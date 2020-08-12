Rajasthan: Congress Legislature Party meeting underway at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh hotel

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting is currently underway at Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer.

This is the first CLP meeting since a chance of reconciliation between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot has risen following the latter's meeting with prominent leaders from the central leadership.

The reconciliation has come right ahead of the commencement of the session of the Rajasthan Assembly on August 14.

Earlier today, Pilot said he had not made any demands with the party and issues raised by him with the party's central leadership concerning governance in Rajasthan and importance of party workers were being worked on.

Pilot, whose differences with Gehlot led to a political crisis in Rajasthan, said he was an MLA and a Congress worker and will carry out the work assigned to him by the party.

"I have not made any demands from the party. I am an MLA and a Congress worker, I will do whatever party asks me to do," Pilot told ANI.

"Everything happens in its own time. We raised the issues over governance, the importance of party workers and the MLA's work and now it is being worked on," he added.

Asked about party workers' reaction about his returning to the state capital ahead of the assembly session, Pilot said they are happy that "we have kept their hard work in mind and have ensured their equal participation in the party".

The Congress MLAs supporting Gehlot had earlier been moved to the Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer and have been lodged there since July 31.

The MLAs were earlier lodged at Jaipur's Fairmont Hotel after differences between Gehlot and Pilot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state. (ANI)

