The letter which was sent to all police stations in the district of Sirohi, Rajasthan, on Monday. Photo/ANI
Rajasthan: Countrywide alert sounded after group of 4 along ISI agent enter India

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 23:28 IST

Sirohi (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A high alert was sounded in the entire country including Rajasthan-Gujarat border on Monday after the district administration came to know that a group of four along with the ISI agent have entered the country on Afghanistani passports.
"Four people with ISI agent on Afghanistani group passports have entered India due to which a high alert has been sounded in the country including Rajasthan, and Gujarat border. They can carry out terrorist activity anytime," says the letter from Sirohi Superintendent of Police (SP) Kalyanmal Meena, which has been sent to all police stations in the district.
Police have been instructed to conduct strict checking in crowded areas such as hotels and bus stations so that no untoward incident takes place.
Police have also been instructed to put up checkpoints in specific areas and keep an eye on the vehicles and also interrogate the suspects. (ANI)

