Rajasthan: Dy CM credits local body poll success to Cong workers, govt-run schemes

Dausa (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday attributed the work done by party workers and appreciation of government's schemes by people as the reason behind the success of the party in the recently held local body polls.

"In the urban areas which BJP used to think was their fortress...elections were held at around 50 places...and BJP won majority on six places. Imagine, where BJP won all 25 Lok Sabha seats six months ago, there Congress has been given a massive edge by people. This means, the organisation, the work done by party workers...the government run schemes is being appreciated by people," he said while speaking to reporters here.

The Congress leader claimed that the "atmosphere" in the country is changing.

"The results that we got in Haryana...in Maharashtra..Congress is going to form government in alliance...so in the entire country, atmosphere is changing," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also denied reports of any tampering with the existing reservation structure saying there is no such proposal in this regard.

Commenting on the Ram Temple verdict, Pilot said, "Supreme Court verdict has come. It is acceptable to all. Politics on it should stop. The decision is good. Congress has welcomed it."

Congress on Tuesday bagged 961 seats out of 2105 in the local body elections held in the state.

BJP won 737 seats while 386 seats went to Independent candidates whereas two seats went to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), 16 to Bahujan Samaj Party and three to Communist Party of India (Marxist).

The state election commission declared the results of the elections in 49 bodies of 24 districts in Rajasthan. (ANI)