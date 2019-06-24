Rajasthan farmer suicide case: Ganganagar MP requests LS Speaker Om Birla to take cognisance of the incident

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Ganganagar MP, NC Chauhan on Monday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after a 45-yr-old farmer allegedly committed suicide at Thakri village in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district.

Chauhan asked the Speaker to take cognisance of the incident and requested him to ask centre and state governments for justice and compensation for the bereaved family.

Chauhan said Om Birla has assured him of action from the central and state government.

The farmer, Sohan Lal allegedly committed suicide on Sunday leaving behind a note apparently written by him in which he accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of not fulfilling its pre-poll promise of waiving bank loans.

The farmer had also apparently shot a video on his mobile phone and uploaded it on social media.

Sohan Lal consumed poison on Sunday morning. He was soon taken to a nearby government hospital from where he was referred to Sriganganagar. He died while being taken to the other hospital.

In the alleged note, Sohan Lal wrote, "I am going to end my life today. Nobody is at fault in this. (Ashok) Gehlot and (Deputy Chief Minister) Sachin Pilot are responsible for my death. They had made a statement that they will waive off our loans within 10 days... What has happened to their promise? It is time to bow down the government today."

"I am committing suicide on behalf of all farmer brothers," the note said urging people to look after the members of his family. (ANI)

