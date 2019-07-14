Representative Image
Representative Image

Rajasthan: FIR lodged against six policemen for gang-raping woman at police station

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:40 IST

Churu (Rajasthan) [India], July 14 (ANI): An FIR was registered against six policemen including SHO Ranvir Singh here on Sunday for allegedly gang-raping and harassing a woman. The victim's brother-in-law also allegedly died in the police custody on July 6.
The case was lodged under Section 376, 376(2), 323, 343, 143 of SC/ST Act on a written statement by the victim at Sardarshahar police station.
The victim had alleged that she saw policemen thrashing her brother-in-law. She also accused them of gang-raping her.
"Police took me to Sardarshahar police station for interrogation because my brother-in-law told them that the jewels that he (brother-in-law) had stolen were with my sister-in-law. They made me sit in a room and beat me up. There were five-six policemen there at that time," she said in her statement.
"After beating me for an hour, they made me sit in another room. When a lady constable was taking me to the bathroom, I saw them beating my brother-in-law," she said.
"They called another lady constable. She was there beside me in the room. The policemen asked me to undress and asked me to indulge in sexually explicit acts...Another policeman came and warned me of giving electric shocks. I refused to indulge in those acts. They threatened me and forced themselves upon me. They were five-six people," she said.
She is undergoing treatment at the SMS Hospital in Jaipur.
A senior police official said that the case would be further investigated by the CID, Jaipur. (ANI)

