Rajasthan govt doing its best to save children's life: Pramod Tiwari

New Delhi [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Saturday said that the Rajasthan government is making all its efforts to save the lives of the children.

His remarks came after over 100 infants died in a hospital in Kota district.

"It is not about the increasing toll, even the life of a single child is important for us. All the equipment and facilities have been provided in the hospitals. We are at peace because the Chief Minister of Rajasthan is taking stock of the situation. They are trying to save every single life," the leader told ANI.

Asserting on the efforts being made by the state government to tackle the situation, he said, "We should not get bothered only when the death toll is high. Thousands of people died in Gorakhpur because the Uttar Pradesh government failed to provide oxygen. Rajasthan is trying its level best to make every possible move to save the lives," he added.

Earlier in the day, the death toll in JK Lon Hospital in Kota rose to 107.

A three-member state government committee of doctors, who was sent to investigate the matter on December 23 and 24, found that Kota's JK Lone Hospital is short of beds and it requires improvement.

However, the committee gave a clean chit to the doctors for any lapses over the recent death of infants admitted there. (ANI)

