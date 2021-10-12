Rajasthan govt recalls bill allowing registration of child marriages

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 12 (ANI): Amidst the controversy surrounding a bill passed by the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly that allowed the registration of child marriages in the state, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that the bill has been rolled back and the government will only proceed further after a thorough examination of the bill.

Addressing a gathering on the eve of International Day of the Girl Child, Gehlot said that the state government has requested the governor to send back the bill for reexamination.

"It (bill) caused controversy that it will promote child marriages. We request Governor to send us back the law. We will get it examined and go ahead only if deemed necessary," said the chief minister.



He further cited the Supreme Court order, which makes it mandatory to register all marriages, as the sole reason behind passing such a law.

"A Bill, over the registration of marriages, was passed by Assembly. Supreme Court had ordered that all marriages should be registered so that there does not occur any issue later. The Bill was passed in accordance," Gehlot stated.

"We are determined to see that no child marriage takes place in Rajasthan. Won't compromise with it," he added.

The Rajasthan Assembly on September 17 passed the Rajasthan Compulsory Registration of Marriages (Amendment) Bill, 2021 bill by voice vote to amend a 2009 Act on compulsory registration of marriages within 30 days of the marriage.

The controversial provision of the bill, that the Opposition claimed will legitimise child marriages, stated that marriage between the bridegroom who has not completed 21 years and the bride who has not completed 18 years of age could be registered by the parents or guardians within the 30 days of the marriage. (ANI)

