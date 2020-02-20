Rajasthan govt should take effective instead of grandiose action in Nagaur incident: Mayawati

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday asked the Congress government in Rajasthan to take "effective instead of grandiose" action against the perpetrators who inflicted torture on two Dalit men in Nagaur.

"The viral video of harassment of Dalit brothers in Congress-ruled Rajasthan's Nagaur is disturbing and makes one remember the painful incidents in Gujarat's Una etc. It is clear that the cruel act of harassment-exploitation of Dalits is continuing at all places. Really unfortunate. The government should take effective instead of grandiose action," Mayawati's tweet, roughly translated in English from Hindi, read.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that seven people have been arrested in connection with the "horrific incident" in Nagaur, where two Dalit men were tortured for alleged theft.

"In the horrific incident in Nagaur, immediate and effective action has been taken and seven accused have been arrested so far. Nobody will be spared. The culprits will be punished according to the law and we will ensure that the victims get justice," Gehlot tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too had urged the Gehlot-led Rajasthan government to take immediate action in the Nagaur incident. (ANI)