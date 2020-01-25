Rajasthan govt tables anti-CAA resolution in state assembly

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): The Congress-led government in Rajasthan on Saturday has tabled a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the state assembly.

If it goes through, Rajasthan would become the third state in the country to pass an anti-CAA resolution after Kerala and Punjab.

The discussion over the Act is underway in the Rajasthan assembly.

The CAA grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

