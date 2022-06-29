Rajasthan Govt's appeasement policy triggered Udaipur beheading case: Vasundhara Raje

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 29 (ANI): Criticizing the Congress-led Rajasthan government over the beheading incident in Udaipur, former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday said the Ashok Gehlot government's policies of incitement and appeasement led to communal violence in the state.



"With the brutal murder of innocent youth in Udaipur, it has become clear that due to the instigation and appeasement of the state government, the morale of the criminals is high. Due to this policy of the state government, a situation of communal frenzy and violence has arisen in the state. Those people and organizations behind this incident should be exposed and arrested immediately," Raje said.

After the horrific murder of a tailor in Udaipur sparked outrage in the entire state, the Rajasthan government on Tuesday announced the imposition of section 144 of CrPC in all the districts for the next one month.

The state government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. The SIT includes the Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Special Operation Group Ashok Kumar Rathore, Inspector General of Police (IG), Anti Terror Squad (ATS), Prafulla Kumar and a Superintendant of Police (SP) rank officer and an Additional SP rank officer.

Internet services have been suspended in the entire state on Tuesday.

Udaipur Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt appealed to the people to maintain peace.

"We appeal to the people of Udaipur to maintain peace. The (victim Kanhaiya Lal's) dependents have been assured of recruitment through placement service in UIT, and the family will be given compensation of Rs 5 lakhs," said Bhatt. Police are on high alert in every district of Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) rushed to Udaipur following the incident, said sources.



The NIA team includes a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank officer, a source told ANI on anonymity, adding the move comes following an order issued from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

As per government sources, the NIA team is likely to file a case under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after visiting the crime spot.

The incident took place in Udaipur's Maldas area. Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the beheading and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life as well, police said. The two accused were arrested within hours of the incident.

One of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz Akhtar, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghos Mohammad, recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said.

The victim, a tailor, reportedly had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP spokesperson who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad. Following the murder, local markets in the area were shut as the traders demanded justice for the victim.

"Both the accused have been detained and the law and order situation is under control. Some people were attempting to come out of the bylanes but were controlled. Curfew imposed in the nearby areas," Manoj Kumar, SP, Udaipur said.

A statewide alert has also been issued to all Superintendents of Police and Inspector Generals to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground.

Following the incident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to appeal to the youth of the state to maintain peace.

Addressing the reporters, Gehlot said, "It is a sad and shameful incident. There is a tense atmosphere in the nation today. Why does not Prime Minister and Amit Shah address the nation? There is tension among people. PM should address the public and say that such violence will not be tolerated and appeal for peace."

"It is a very sad incident. It is not a small incident, what has happened is beyond one's imagination. The culprits will not be spared," he added. (ANI)



