Rajasthan: Juvenile detained for lewd calls to 40 women professors

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 12 (ANI): Jaipur Police on Friday detained a teenager from Hisar in Haryana for allegedly making lewd internet generated calls to around 40 women professors of Rajasthan University.

Police said it was acting on a July 3 complaint made by a woman professor who lodged a complaint in Mahesh Nagar police station in Jaipur about receiving lewd calls from unidentified numbers. She, however, said that caller was always the same person, police said in a statement.

A police team constituted to probe the case said that during the course of the investigation, the team got to know that a courier with an objectionable item was delivered at the woman's house.

Working on the new clue, the police was able to zero in on the suspected IP address.

According to the police statement, the accused used the Wi-Fi connection of a university where his father is a professor to make those lewd calls. He had sourced the number of professors from the website of Rajasthan University.

The police team detained the juvenile caller and reached Jaipur on Friday. (ANI)

