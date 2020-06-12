Rajasthan legislators will give you befitting reply by decisively defeating your conspiracies: Surjewala to BJP

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 12 (ANI): Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday slammed the BJP and said that the people of Rajasthan and the legislators in the state will give the party a "befitting reply" in the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

"Is stealing the mandate of people, is stealing the majority given by people of the state, is attempt at defections through an engineered premeditated conspiracy, exercise of democratic right?" Surjewala said while addressing the media here along with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

"Does the BJP have the number of elected legislators to elect two MPs? In Rajya Sabha elections other than for Independent candidates everybody has to show his or her vote to a designated person by the party as per the Constitution of India. The people of Rajasthan and the legislators of Rajasthan will give you a befitting reply by decisively defeating your conspiracies and your attempt at denigrating democracy," he added.

Meanwhile, Pilot said that both the candidates of Congress will win with a majority of votes in the Rajya Sabha elections. (ANI)

