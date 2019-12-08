Rajasthan: LS speaker Om Birla flags off 'Walk-o-Run' in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 8 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday morning flagged off a 'Walk-o-Run' in Kota.

The event started at 6 am today from Main Stadium at Nayapura Kota.

"Today, we all must take a pledge to give at least one hour to maintain our body. Without a healthy mind and a healthy body, we cannot move forward on the path of development. In this way, India will become the healthiest country around the world. I am proud of the fact that many doctors have studied from Kota," Birla said while speaking to media here.

On a closer look, scores of enthusiastic young minds dressed in neon green and blue track pants were seen jogging on the road track.

Not only that, even middle-aged people including women participated in the fitness programme.

Apart from the Lok Sabha Speaker, Brigadier PS Chima, District Collector Om Kasera, City Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargava and other administrative officers and public representatives also participated in the program. (ANI)

