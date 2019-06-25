R Rathore, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly speaks to ANI in Jaipur on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]
Rajasthan Min hits out at Gehlot for not waiving farmer loans

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 13:01 IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Singh Rathore on Tuesday claimed that farmers are committing suicide as the Ashok Gehlot-led government has failed to fulfill its loan-waiver promise.
This comes two days after a farmer, Sohan Lal, committed suicide in Sriganganagar district of the state.
Speaking to ANI, Rathore said, "Farmers are committing suicide feeling cheated by the promise of loan waiver. The farmer wrote that the Chief Minister (Gehlot) and the Deputy Chief Minister (Sachin Pilot) are responsible, this case falls under IPC 306(Abetment of suicide)."
The 45-year-old farmer left behind a note apparently written by him, accusing Gehlot and Pilot of not fulfilling its pre-poll promise of waiving bank loans.
Lal, who consumed poison on Sunday morning, was rushed to a nearby government hospital from where he was referred to Sriganganagar. However, he died while being taken to the second hospital.
In the suicide note, Lal wrote, "I am going to end my life today. Nobody is at fault in this. (Ashok) Gehlot and (Deputy Chief Minister) Sachin Pilot are responsible for my death. They had made a statement that they will waive off our loans within 10 days... What has happened to their promise? It is time to bow down the government today."
"I am committing suicide on behalf of all farmer brothers," the note said urging people to look after the members of his family. (ANI)

