Rajasthan: Noisy scenes in Assembly after BJP leader Kataria attacks Cong over Ayodhya

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): The Rajasthan Assembly on Friday witnessed noisy scenes after senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria said that the Congress should have resolved the Ayodhya dispute long time back.

Refuting the allegations that BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government had an agenda in the verdict, Kataria said: "The decision on the Ayodhya dispute was given by the Supreme Court, which was aided by the judiciary, legislature and executive branches of the country. Uttar Pradesh government was not involved in the verdict."

Attacking the Congress, Kataria said that if the judiciary can contribute to such a huge decision, the dispute could have been solved nearly 20 years ago, which led uproar in the House as Congress and BJP MLAs took on each other.

"This situation could have been resolved a long time ago. The truth has to be accepted by the members of the Congress," he said, adding that the top court decision has brought a solution to a decades-long conflict, and has brought peace and harmony to the country.

Earlier this month, a five-judge Supreme Court bench led by then-CJI Ranjan Gogoi unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site.

The apex court also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of a mosque following consultation between the Centre and the state government. (ANI)

