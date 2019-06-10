Rajasthan: Panther dies in road accident in Sirohi

Sirohi (Rajasthan) [India], June 10 (ANI): A panther was killed in a road accident in Pindwara forest range near Bamanwada area of the district in on Monday.

The two-year-old female panther met with the accident while crossing the National Highway-2, an official of the Forest Department said.

"We got the information about the accident at around 5:30 am in the morning. We reached the spot and found the panther was bleeding," said Pindwara forest ranger Laxmanraj Sudesha.

"We inspected the body and figured that she died in an accident while crossing the road," added Sudesha.

The body of the big cat was first spotted by a team of Larsen & Toubro, which was patrolling the national highway, he said.

The panther's body was sent for the post-mortem examination.

On Saturday, a tiger died after he was tranquilised to be treated for a lesion in Sariska tiger reserve in Alwar district of the state. (ANI)

