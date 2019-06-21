Rajasthan: Prisoners in Jaipur Central jail perform yoga on International Yoga Day

Jaipur (Rajasthan), June 21(ANI): On the occasion of 5th International Yoga Day, prisoners in Jaipur central jail on Friday performed Yoga in Rajasthan.

Apart from union ministers like Smriti Irani who performed Yoga in Delhi, Indian Navy personnel in Karnataka, Foreign Nationals in Delhi and ITBP personnel in Sikkim all performed yoga on the International Yoga Day.

Earlier, President of India Ram Nath Kovind addressed that "International Yoga Day is not an event but it is an integral part of everybody's life." Moreover, the theme for 5th International Yoga day is observed as Climate Action.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while attending the Yoga session with massive crowd praised Prime Minister Modi for the international recognition by saying "it is one of the biggest achievement of his cultural diplomacy."

Modi led the nation in celebrating the International Yoga day from Ranchi in Jharkhand. He too stressed the need to make Yoga an integral part of one's daily routine.

The first International Yoga Day was observed all over the world on 21st June 2015. However, the idea of first International Yoga Day was proposed by Modi in his speech at the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) on 27th September 2014. (ANI)

