Rajasthan to have `Right to Health': Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday that the state government is working to provide 'Right to Health' to people of the state.

He made the remarks while flagging off a run as part of "Nirogi Rajasthan" campaign.

"We started the celebration of one year of our government with a run for Nirogi Rajasthan campaign. In the next three days, we will discuss problems people are facing and the ways to tackle them. The campaign is aimed at conveying a message to people to take care of their health and have a healthy lifestyle," Gehlot said.

"We are bringing right to health in the state to ensure that every citizen remains healthy. The entire nation will be encouraged this way," he added.

Referring to the gathering, he said the people had given a message to the entire country on the importance of health. (ANI)

