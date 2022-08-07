Rajasthan: Union Minister Shekhawat slams CM Gehlot for controversial 'rape case remark'; seeks apology

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], August 7 (ANI): Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday flayed Rajasthan Chief Minister for making "controversial statements to hide failures".

The remarks came as a reaction to the CM's statement on Friday in Delhi during the demonstration by Congress against the Central government over price rise and unemployment.

He had said that "after the Nirbhaya case, the demand to hang the accused gained momentum and after that, the law came into force. Since then, there has been an increase in the cases of murder of women after rape."

"Due to the law on the hanging of culprits after the Nirbhaya case, the incidents of murder after rape have increased. This is a dangerous trend being seen in the country," said Rajasthan CM.



Soon after the CM's remarks, the BJP has been targetting the state for the unstable law and order.

He sought an apology from Gehlot and also asked for clarification from Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stating, "On one hand, the party gives slogans like 'I am a girl, I can fight (Ladki hu, lad Sakti hu)' and on the other hand, their Chief Ministers give such comments on the laws taken out for the safety of the girls."

"He (Gehlot) should justify the statements he has made for hiding the failures of their government," he said adding that it is the demand of the Bharatiya Janata Party to receive an explanation on the matter from the party's (Congress) end.

"A cognizance of the National Commission of Women should also be considered in the matter," he added.

"The way Rajasthan government's only priority is to protect the seat, it is ignorant of the atrocities that have happened in the state for last 3-3.5 years," Shekhawat said. It is more unfortunate that the government is making such controversial remarks to cover up its failures and indolence, he added. (ANI)

