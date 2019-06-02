Rajasthan: Union Minister Smriti Irani offers prayers at Shrinathji temple

Rajsamand (Rajasthan) [India], June 1 (ANI): I have come here to seek Lord Krishna's blessings on behalf of all the ministers in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, said Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday after offering prayers at the Shrinathji temple here.

"I came seeking Thakurji's blessings before we start the work of rebuilding the country with compassion and harmony. I have come here on behalf of every one of us (ministers), seeking his blessings. I have always said that whatever I have achieved till date is due to his blessings," Irani told reporters here.

Irani has been allotted the ministry of textiles and the ministry of women and child development in the PM Modi cabinet 2.0.

Irani took oath along with the PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence minister Rajnath Singh and other prominent BJP cabinet ministers and representatives of BJP allies - Ram Vilas Paswan (LJSP), Harsimrat Kaur (Akali Dal), Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena) and Ramdas Athawale (RPI-A) on Thursday. (ANI)

