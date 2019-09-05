Rajsthan Minister Dr Subhash Garg speaking to ANI in Jaipur on Thursday.
Rajasthan: Youth have right to live as they want, says Minister on state Human Rights Commission's order

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:16 IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Supporting the live-in relationships, Rajsthan Minister Dr Subhash Garg on Thursday said youth have the right to live their life in whatever way they want to.
His statement comes after the Rajasthan Human Rights Commission order on Wednesday stated that live-in relationships should not be encouraged and the government has a duty to run an awareness campaign to protect women.
Garg, Minister in Rajasthan Government handling portfolios of Technical Education (Independent), Sanskrit Education (Independent) said, "I feel that the Supreme Court has allowed live-in relationship. So, I want to say that the youth has the right to live in whatever way they want to."
"I don't want to make comment on the Human Rights Commission's statement, but the youth should also not show off their lifestyle," he said.
Speaking about live-in relationship, Garg said, "A man and a woman can live together like friends. Why do we have the mindset that the live-in relationship only involves a sexual relationship? We have to develop our thoughts."
Garg further said that this issue is related to youth and in our country when the court is allowing the live-in relationship then we should abide by it.
"Human Rights are our rights. It is up to me how should I live my life. We just have to make youth aware that even if they live together they should keep our tradition and values," he added.
In its order yesterday, Rajasthan Human Rights Commission had said, "It is imperative to stop the practice of live-in relationships, and it is the responsibility of the State and Central government to prohibit it,"
It had further said that the "concubine" life of a woman cannot be termed as a dignified life. (ANI)

