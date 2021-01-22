Rajib Banerjee ends speculations about changing party, says 'will remain TMC worker'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 22 (ANI): Putting all speculations to rest, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Rajib Banerjee who stepped down as West Bengal Forest Minister from the Mamata Banerjee cabinet on Friday said he is a party worker and will continue to remain so.

"I do not believe in predictions. No one knows about the future. I also don't know what would happen in the coming seconds. Till today I am a party worker and I will continue to do that," Rajib Banerjee told ANI when asked whether he will leave the party too after resigning from the cabinet.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday accepted the resignation of Rajib Banerjee who stepped down as Forest Minister of the state.

Commenting upon his decision to step down as West Bengal Forest Minister from the government, TMC leader said, "It has hurt me. Two-and-a-half years before, the honourable CM removed me from that portfolio (Irrigation Minister). I thought that there should be a courtesy before removing. I did not get the chance and I heard from a TV channel that I have been removed. I thought to leave at that time but leaders restricted me."

"But this time, after talking to colleagues and leaders, I decided to step down as West Bengal Forest Minister. Though it hurts me as I am a disciplined party worker," he added.



Earlier in the day, Rajib Banerjee told media that he was "troubled" and "mentally hurt".

"I was troubled and mentally hurt for a while and hence I had to take this step. It pains me and breaks my heart but I had to do it. I am grateful to Mamata Banerjee for guiding me for all the years. I reiterate my commitment towards working for the people of Bengal," Rajib Banerjee said while speaking to the media.

The Domjur MLA Rajib Banerjee has now joined the league of leaders who have recently resigned from the TMC government.

Former Transport Minister in the TMC government, Suvendu Adhikari among several others joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore in West Bengal on December 19 last year.

Earlier, Rajib Banerjee had expressed his discontentment over a few leaders in the TMC without revealing their names on Facebook.

"I want to work for the people and there are a few leaders who have been creating obstacles in my work. They falsely implicate my words. I feel sad when the top leadership does not say anything to these leaders," he had said.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to take place later this year. (ANI)

