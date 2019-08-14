Rajinikanth appreciates Centre's 'master strategy' on abrogation of Article 370 in J-K

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Veteran actor and politician Rajinikanth has appreciated the central government's "master strategy" regarding abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The way they planned the entire issue, it was a master strategy. First, they imposed Section 144 and ensured that people don't create any trouble. Then they tabled the bill, first in Rajya Sabha where they don't have a majority and then got it passed in Lok Sabha," Rajinikanth told media here.

"They planned and executed it perfectly. Politicians should know what to politicize and what not to politicize. I appreciate this move of the government because it is related to national security," he added.

Earlier this month, Parliament had revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Act 2019, reorganising the state in two Union Territories--Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without it. (ANI)

