Rajinikanth should think before speaking about people like Periyar: DMK president Stalin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): DMK President MK Stalin on Tuesday said that Rajinikanth should think before speaking about people like Periyar.

"My friend Rajinikanth is not a politician, he is an actor. I request to him that when speaking about people like Periyar, he should think and then speak," Stalin said.

On the 50th anniversary event of the Tamil magazine Thuglak, on January 14, the actor-politician Rajinikanth had reportedly said that at a rally in 1971 led by late Periyar idols of Lord Ram and Sita were taken out without any clothes on them and that the deities also featured a garland of sandals.

Meanwhile, Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam held a protest against the actor near his residence in Chennai.

Members of the Dravidar Vidhuthalai Kazhagam (DVK) have filed a complaint against the veteran actor for his remarks on Periyar.

Complainants have sought registration of an FIR against Rajinikanth under Sections 153(A) of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)