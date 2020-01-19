Rajiv Bindal elected as BJP Himachal unit chief

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [india], Jan 19 (ANI): Rajiv Bindal has been elected as the new president of the BJP unit of Himachal Pradesh. He will replace Satpal Singh Satti.

Congratulating Bindal, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that his leadership will benefit the party in the state.

"Congratulations to newly elected president of State BJP Dr Rajiv Bindal ji for his new responsibility. Certainly, the state BJP will benefit from your skilled leadership and experience," Thakur tweeted.

Thakur along with Union Minister Anuraj Thakur and BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar was also present at the event on Saturday here where the announcement was made regarding Bindal's election.

"Congratulations and best wishes to Dr. Rajiv Bindal ji for being elected as the State President of Himachal BJP. As a dedicated worker, we believe that with your long experience and due leadership, the organization will touch new heights," tweeted Thakur. (ANI)

