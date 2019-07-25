Nalini Sriharan, convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, released on a month- long ordinary parole from Vellore central prison on Thursday [Photo/ANI]
Nalini Sriharan, convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, released on a month- long ordinary parole from Vellore central prison on Thursday [Photo/ANI]

Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini walks out of prison on parole

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 11:57 IST

Vellore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 25 (ANI): Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, was released from prison on Thursday on a month-long parole.
Nalini, a life convict, walked out of the Vellore Central Prison. She was granted the 30-day parole by the Madras High Court on July 5 to make arrangements for her daughter's wedding.
The court had also directed Tamil Nadu Government to bear the expenses towards escort charges. Nalini had approached the High Court before a bench of Judges led by Justices Sunderesh and Nirmal Kumar to argue her case seeking six months of ordinary leave for the preparations.
This is the first time that she came out on parole in 28 years of imprisonment. In 2016, she was granted a 12-hour parole to attend the funeral of her father.
Charithra Sriharan, Nalini's daughter, was born in prison and is currently a medical practitioner in London.
In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam">Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. The attack also left 14 other people dead. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 13:16 IST

Gujarat cop suspended after TikTok video filmed in police...

Mehsana (Gujarat) [India], July 25 (ANI): A lady police officer was suspended on Wednesday after a video of her dancing in Langhanaj police station here went viral.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 13:12 IST

Case registered against police head constable for raping...

New Delhi [India], July 25 : A case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 has been registered against an absconding police head constable for allegedly raping a 14-year-old domestic help in Mundka area, said police on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 13:09 IST

BSF Water Wing patrols Chenab river to prevent infiltration

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 25 (ANI): With water level in Chenab river at its peak, the Water Wing of Border Security Force (BSF) is patrolling the river along International Border (IB) to prevent infiltration into the country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 13:07 IST

Army battalion in J-K completes motorcycle rally to commemorate...

Kargil (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 25 (ANI): To commemorate 20 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas, a motorcycle expedition was completed by a team from 13th Battalion of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 12:58 IST

Palghar earthquake: Woman dies after wall collapses following tremors

Dahanu (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): A 55-year-old woman died after a wall portion of her house collapsed due to an earthquake in Dahanu area of Palghar district on Thursday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 12:57 IST

Hang builders for defrauding homebuyers: Vijay Goel

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): BJP MP Vijay Goel on Thursday said that the builders defrauding homebuyers should be hanged and action must be taken against brand ambassadors who promote their projects.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 12:55 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Missing 4-year-old boy traced to Mandapeta

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): A four-year-old boy who was kidnapped earlier this week was found in Mandapeta town of East Godavari district on Thursday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 12:48 IST

Six-month-old baby dies onboard Delhi-bound flight

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): A six-month-old baby died on-board a Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight, police said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 12:42 IST

SC allows rebel K'taka MLAs to withdraw plea, pulls up Mukul...

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed two Independent Karnataka MLAs to withdraw their petition with respect to the floor test in the Assembly after the Congress-JD(S) government lost the trust vote.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 12:21 IST

Circle rates of commercial and residential properties slashed in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): In an effort to reverse the slowdown in real estate sales across Noida, the Uttar Pradesh government has slashed circle rates of commercial as well as residential properties.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 12:08 IST

NCP's Sachin Ahir joins Shiv Sena; Chhagan Bhujbal to stay put

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sachin Ahir on Thursday joined Shiv Sena in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 11:57 IST

Nandprayag Nagar panchayat installs sanitary pad vending machine

Nandprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], July 25 (ANI): In a bid to raise awareness on menstrual hygiene and to promote the use of sanitary napkins, Nandprayag Nagar Panchayat on Wednesday installed a sanitary pad vending machine in the town.

Read More
iocl