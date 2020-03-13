Congress candidate Rajiv Satav with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, while filing his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls on Friday. Photo/ANI
Congress candidate Rajiv Satav with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, while filing his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls on Friday. Photo/ANI

Rajiv Satav files nomination for Rajya Sabha

ANI | Updated: Mar 13, 2020 16:21 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Rajiv Satav, the Congress candidate for the Rajya Sabha, filed his nomination papers here on Friday.
Satav filed his nomination papers in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.
Earlier, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after being in the Congress for almost two decades, filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha poll from Madhya Pradesh.
The poll for 55 Rajya Sabha seats in different states are scheduled to be held on March 26. (ANI)

