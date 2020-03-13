Rajiv Satav files nomination for Rajya Sabha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Rajiv Satav, the Congress candidate for the Rajya Sabha, filed his nomination papers here on Friday.

Satav filed his nomination papers in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Earlier, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after being in the Congress for almost two decades, filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha poll from Madhya Pradesh.

The poll for 55 Rajya Sabha seats in different states are scheduled to be held on March 26. (ANI)

